Manchester United is showing interest in Sevilla goalkeeper Yasin Buna.

United’s need for a reliable defender is well known, as Eric ten Hag doubts the reliability of David de Gea in his system.

The situation was aggravated by the departure of Martin Dubravka.

Dubravka was recalled by Newcastle, as a result of which United received a goalkeeper’s throw.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aoun, the Red Devils contacted Bunu’s representatives about the transfer.

Bounou reports: “Manchester United is interested in Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and has started negotiations with his representatives.”

United are also negotiating a contract extension with David De Gea.”

United want to put Bounou first [starting goalkeeper].”

Along with United, Bayern Munich are also eyeing the 31-year-old after Manuel Neuer’s injury led to a crisis at the Bavarian club.

Bunu joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 from Girona, and although it took him a while to secure a starting role in the starting lineup, he is now the main player between the clubs of the Spanish club.

He lifted the Europa League trophy in the 2019/2020 season. However, Bounou’s fame increased dramatically due to his participation in Morocco during the World Cup in Qatar.

The goalkeeper was a notable player for the Atlas Lions on the way to the semi-finals of the competition.

Morocco, which won the hearts of many people around the world, beat Belgium, Spain and Portugal on the way to the last four.

Bunu played a crucial role, making several heroic saves, including a penalty shootout, to give Walid Regraga’s team an advantage.