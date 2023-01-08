Manchester United are close to arranging the transfer of Besiktas striker Wout Weghorst.

Yesterday it became known that Weghorst is the real target of the Red Devils, as the deal is in the final stages of completion.

Later, a video appeared showing Vegorst celebrating a goal for Besiktas, in which he seemed to be saying goodbye to the team’s fans.

Eric ten Hag is said to be a fan of his fellow Dutchman and would like to invite him.

According to Fanatik, Besiktas have a meeting with the player’s agent today, as the agreement between Burnley and Besiktas is approaching.

The Lancashire club and Besiktas will have to agree on the termination of the lease in order to facilitate Weghorst’s transfer to Old Trafford.

The fanatic adds that Weghorst told the sports director of Besiktas that he wanted to move to United, which he considers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

🚨🇳🇱 JUST IN: Besiktas are expected to meet Wout Weghorst’s agent today. An agreement between Burnley and Besiktas is approaching, with Burnley paying them to make the move happen. Weghorst has told the Besiktas president that he wants to move #MUFC. [@fanatikcomtr] — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 8, 2023

According to Fanatik, United will also pay the Turkish club the full amount of the striker’s “annual accounts receivable”.

Fanatik Özel | Weghorst için Burnley ile Manchester United'la anlaştı. İngiliz kulübü Beşiktaş'a Hollandalı golcünün bir yıllık alacağının tamamını ödeyecek. Weghorst Beşiktaş Başkanı Ahmet Nur Çebi ile görüşerek kalmak istemediğini de iletti. (@OfficialOrhan69) pic.twitter.com/KyVGy4Iq3x — Fanatik (@fanatikcomtr) January 8, 2023

Ceyhun Kazancı, sports director of Besiktas, broke his silence on the rumors about Weghorst’s transfer to United and said: “I don’t understand why Weghorst said goodbye to the fans, why he took such a step. He is our footballer now. Our contract expires at the end of the season.”

“If Manchester United or any other team wants Wegnorst, they will face Burnley anyway. After that, Burnley will contact us and discuss the terms of the separation. If we agree, the contract will be terminated.”

“Otherwise, it will continue until the end of the season. He can’t just walk away. There must be a reward for us to approve the separation. I’ll give you an example. Burnley told us: “We have made a deal with this team for Weghorst. We give you half of the transfer fee.” It may be another condition. Then we’ll sit down and talk.”

Weghorst’s situation seems to be developing rapidly, and supporters should keep a close eye on it. Everything points to the fact that Ten Hag chose him for the striker position.