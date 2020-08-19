Manchester United may sign with Barcelona’s Luis Suárez

Manchester United said it will complete the transfer of Luis Suárez as long as Barcelona is willing to sell.

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suárez could leave Barcelona this summer and Brighton forward Glenn Murray believes Manchester United should consider signing him.

Manchester United should sign Barcelona forward Luis Suárez now that he has fallen through the hierarchical order in Spain.

Barcelona forward would be perfect for Manchester United

That’s according to Glenn Murray, who sees the former Liverpool striker as the perfect match between Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial at Manchester United.

Barcelona is open to selling Uruguay international Suárez, and other top players, after Bayern Munich humiliated them in the Champions League.

The Catalan giants are eager to get the 33-year-old star out of his huge salary bill, and Brighton forward Murray acknowledges that the Red Devils would be wise to sign him.

“I think Martial is definitely good enough to be in the top three,” Murray told talkSPORT Breakfast.

“I really don’t think Solskjaer wants someone to lead the line; I think he wants three more interchangeable players, that when the play breaks down, the three forwards he chooses feel comfortable anywhere.”

“That said, I think with Martial and Rashford on both sides, a pure scorer in the middle would benefit Manchester United enormously.”



