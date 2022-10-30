Manchester United may not be in the top four this season.

Manchester United will not be in the top four this season, according to the latest soccer prediction machine.

According to The Daily Star, FiveThirtyEight is the brain of a supercomputer that predicted where each club would finish this season.

It is predicted that United will miss the Champions League, finishing the season in fifth position.

The current league leader, Arsenal, is given only a 14% chance of staying in first place, and champions Manchester City are expected to retain their crown.

It is expected that Arsenal will take second place, and Liverpool and Chelsea will enter the top four, respectively.

It is predicted that Tottenham will finish in the top six, and Newcastle, who started the season well, will be in seventh place. Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Wolverhampton are expected to lose.

United got a 3 percent chance to rebuild Arsenal and City and win the league in Ten Haga’s first season.

Despite the fact that United are in fifth place, United have a 45 percent chance of getting into the top four, and Chelsea are slightly above them thanks to a projected 47 percent chance of getting into the Champions League.

The difference of 2% shows how tough the fight for the first four places will be: the top seven teams are fighting to finish the season in the coveted first four positions.

Eric Ten Haag will take comfort in the fact that he will recover from a poor start to the season, having won over Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs, as well as earning a decent point at Stamford Bridge last time.

In addition, United have played most of their first 12 games against teams from the top half of the table and will expect to score more points against lower-ranked teams.

Ten Hag will aim to score as many points as possible in United’s remaining three Premier League matches before the World Cup break, which starts today at home with West Ham. Aston Villa at home and a trip to Fulham are the final games in the pre—tournament schedule.