Manchester United May Consider a Potential Transfer of Harry Kane

Manchester United may turn to Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur after the club’s striker crisis.

Last month Cristiano Ronaldo, who was the club’s top scorer last season, left the club after reaching a mutual agreement.

This left Eric ten Hag’s team without quality options in attack, leaving Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford the only options that could be used.

Both players are likely to appear in the starting lineup, which means that the youngster can be used as a backup striker.

Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony can play at a height, but it is unlikely that Ten Hag will not be looking for a new striker in January.

The club has been linked to Cody Gakpo and Memphis Depay in recent weeks and months, and it is likely that one of them will arrive next month.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are open to Harry Kane’s transfer amid rumours of a move.

18 months ago, Kane was close to signing a contract with Manchester City, but the deal did not take place.

This summer, the “citizens” bought Erling Haaland, and the English striker remained at Tottenham.

Nevertheless, having close ties with the striker in the past, United, along with Newcastle, may soon acquire a striker.

Kane’s contract runs until 2024, but he may soon leave his club in pursuit of trophies.

The Red Devils will probably have to qualify for the Champions League if they have a chance to sign the Englishman.

The 29-year-old had a mixed performance at the World Cup, he missed his second penalty in the quarterfinals.

England could not be realized at the end of the match, as the performance dropped after Kane missed from the penalty spot.