Manchester United legend Roy Keane: Cristiano Ronaldo is still one of the best in the league

Roy Keane named three of his best players in the Premier League.

During the Sky Sports Monday Night Football report on the Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa match, Keane and his fellow expert Jamie Carragher were asked various “top three” questions.

The Irishman’s former team Forest finished the game with Villa on goal.

Carragher was the first to answer the question about the current top three players in the Premier League, which he confidently answered with Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland, and a rather shaky third answer by Virgil van Dijk.

Keane agreed with the Manchester City pair, but presented his third candidate.

His answer? Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo scored his 700th goal of his club career, securing United three points against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday night.

However, the legendary striker did not play in the League after United’s 4-0 defeat by Brentford, and this season he spent only 207 minutes at the home stadium.

His goal on Sunday was his first goal of the season in all competitions.

This prejudice of Keane towards his former teammate appeared quickly after he violently attacked Ten Hag’s permanent dismissal of the 37-year-old football player.

After the Manchester derby, during which Ronaldo sat on the bench for the entire match, Keane said:

“You don’t hold on to Ronaldo to put him on the bench, he’s one of the greatest players of all time. He had options!

“I think it’s ridiculous for a player of his level [to be on the bench].

“I think United have shown Ronaldo nothing but disrespect.”

It is clear that Keane and others considered Ronaldo the greatest player in the League, if you take into account history, records, numbers and status.

But to consider Ronaldo the best in the League at this point in time is unfair, given his lack of playing time this season.

Meanwhile, Carragher’s obvious and unjustified bias towards Virgil van Dijk cannot go unnoticed either.

Liverpool are currently in 10th place, having won just two Premier League games this season.