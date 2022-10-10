Manchester United legend Roy Keane claims to lead West Brom

Another United legend, Steve Bruce, was fired by the Baggies on Monday.

One United legend retires, one remains?

Today, when West Bromwich Albion sacked Steve Bruce, another former Manchester United star became one of the favorites for the vacant manager’s position at the Hawthorns.

Bruce, who played 309 Premier League games for United, has become a veteran coach in the English Football League.

However, the favorite that will replace him has not been working for ten years.

Roy Keane, arguably one of the greatest United legends of all time, could be the next West Brom coach.

Rumors of Keane’s arrival at Small Heath began to spread after he was spotted in the stands during the Baggies’ recent match with Preston North End, to which they lost 1-0.

Bruce was sacked by the West Brom hierarchy after recording a low winning percentage of 25% during his 32 games.

Now the club is in the relegation zone of the championship.

Former United captain and seven-time Premier League winner Keane was last at the helm of Ipswich Town after a fruitful period at AFC Sunderland.

He was sacked by Ipswich in 2011 and helped his compatriot Martin O’Neill several times.

Since then, Keane has had a successful and somewhat infamous career as an expert at Sky Sports and ITV Football.

Bookmakers have reduced the odds (5/1) that Keane will become the new manager of West Brom to such an extent that he is now the main candidate. Most likely, it was influenced by his presence at the match in Preston.

For several years, he publicly stated his goal to resume his career as a manager, but throughout the time he confirmed that he would take the reins of the club only in accordance with his ideals.

“It’s obvious that every month the chances are getting less and less,” Keane told Sporf.

“I still need an opportunity. When I say the right opportunity, it has to be the right opportunity.”

On the other hand, in April he stated that he would not feel completely comfortable returning to management.

Speaking to LADbible, Keen said: “I almost feel like these days are over for me.

“I don’t think I can go back to management.”

His most famous period as a manager was with Sunderland, when he led them from the relegation zone to promotion to the Premier League, winning the championship during the season.

Then he managed to retain Premier League status the following year.

Since the Baggies found themselves in the same situation as Sunderland in 2006, executives may view Keane’s past track record, combined with his long-standing desire to return to football management, as ideal qualities for him to be given the keys to success. Hawthorns.