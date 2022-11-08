Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand Receives The Order of the British Empire For Services to Football And Charity.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand received the Order of the British Empire for outstanding services to football and charity.

Ferdinand received recognition from Prince William at an award ceremony on Tuesday at Windsor Castle.

The UK was accompanied by his wife Kate and other members of his family, including Julian, his father.

Ferdinand, best known for his brilliant career at Manchester United, during which he won almost all the trophies, made a huge contribution to noble causes off the field.

The legendary defender has created thousands of opportunities for people from disadvantaged families through his foundation.

On top of that, Ferdinand was a champion of social issues, including racism, inclusivity and equality, mental health and homophobia.

The 44-year-old man beamed with pride for his special day and expressed gratitude for the valuable contribution to the award.

Ferdinand said via The Mirror: “This is clearly different from the football awards and trophies I have won. But it means a lot.”

He spoke about the people who inspire him to use his platform to change the world for the better.

The former professional named his parents, whom he branded as “people driven by society.”

Ferdinand added: “I think it’s very important [to discuss problems in society]. I think these different areas should be focused and emphasized so that people can improve their lives and opportunities.

“This is what my foundation mainly does — education for disadvantaged children from various walks of life, and then getting an opportunity after the educational part.”

Certainly, an incredible feat of Ferdinand, more than a worthy recipient of the prestigious royal recognition.