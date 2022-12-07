Manchester United Joined The Race For Mohamed Kudus After His Heroics at The World Cup

One of the main tasks facing new manager Eric ten Hag when he came to power at Manchester United was to improve the weak defense and add sharpness and creativity in midfield.

For too long, fans had to endure the combination of Fred and Scott McTominay’s midfield, and the Dutchman realized the importance of its modernization.

And he did, because United lured Casemiro from Real Madrid and free agent Christian Eriksen, and this duo has been impressive this season.

But given their age and Fred’s uncertain future, another midfielder is on the list of demands next summer as the Dutch boss seeks to continue shaping the team in his own image.

Hunting for a midfielder

The World Cup has become a great place to look for potential recruits, and the names associated with the move to Old Trafford are in great shape.

Jude Bellingham impressed everyone with his performances at his first World Cup, and Frankie de Jong helped the Netherlands reach the quarterfinals.

Do you think Mohammed Kudus could fill the Ronaldo-shaped hole at Old Trafford ❓ pic.twitter.com/BAQ2SJML4h — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) December 6, 2022

The new name on the list is Mohammed Kudus from Ghana. Despite the relegation from the group stage, the African team pleased everyone with its bold performance, and Kudus was at the center of everything good.

The Ajax star has scored two goals in three matches and has maintained good form at his club. This season, the 22-year-old has scored 10 goals and made two assists in 21 games in all competitions.

Kudus has scored an impressive four goals in the Champions League, including strikes against Premier League giants Liverpool and current Serie A leader Napoli.

Ganz’s versatility is a huge advantage for his team, as he can play in midfield as an advanced playmaker, on the flanks or even alone up front.

Kudus, star

According to Calciomercato, “Mohamed Kudus used the showcase of the World Cup to show off and attract the attention of not only clubs such as Inter, Juventus and Milan, but also English teams.”

“In the Premier League, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle are especially watching him,” the statement said.

Ten Hag knows everything about him: he acquired his signature for the Dutch champions back in 2020 for a meager 9 million euros in Nordschelland.

Kudus can solve a lot of problems in attack and midfield if United go after him. But such a move will have to wait until the summer because of the costs associated with it.

Currently, the Amsterdam club estimates him at 45 million euros, and his contract runs until 2025. And the Eredivisie champions probably won’t let him go cheap after his heroics at the World Cup.