Last summer Chelsea were close to getting the Mexican.

Manchester United’s surge at the start of the season is over, and the players are finally starting to show that they have adapted to Eric ten Haag’s methods.

The Red Devils are currently just three points behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game to spare. They also managed to secure entry to the next round of the Europa League.

United have not lost in the last seven games, and Ten Hag’s summer recruits have played a key role in keeping the ship stable.

Rookie midfielders shine

The midfield was a serious concern ahead of the season, and many experts wondered if the pair of Fred and Scott McTominay could help the Dutchman.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Manchester United have joined a long list of elite clubs vying for the signature of Ajax's snappy Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez, with Chelsea also keeping tabs on the 25-year-old enforcer.

The former Ajax boss invited Christian Eriksen for free, splashing money on Real Madrid star Casemiro, and they certainly inspired the whole team.

United’s midfield now has guile and precision in the form of Eriksen’s ethereal pass, while the Brazilian adds much-needed sharpness to the midfield.

The only downside is the fact that both players are currently 30 years old, and Ten Hag is looking for a younger player who will command the midfield area for many years.

Young stars like Frankie de Jong and Jude Bellingham have been constantly linked with a move next summer, and now another name has joined the list.

United join the hunt for Alvarez

According to the Italian edition Calciomercato, the 20-time champions of England have joined an extensive list of elite clubs vying for the signing of the general of the Mexican midfielder “Ajax” Edson Alvarez.

Ten Hag knows him well, having brought him to Ajax from Mexico in 2019. He is a strong defensive midfielder who, if necessary, can play in the center of defense.

In the summer, Chelsea was close to signing a Mexican football player after making an offer of 50 million euros in the last week of the transfer window.

Ajax refused to sell, despite the fact that the player went on strike to achieve the move. The Blues need a reliable star in defense, as the contracts of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho end next summer.

From United’s point of view, having another solid midfield general is not such a bad idea, but ideally a more creative player would make sense, hence the desire of De Jong and Bellingham.