Manchester United Is Ready to Offer 50 Million Euros For Kodi Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven

Manchester United have already decided to submit a substantial bid for the acquisition of Kodi Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven in January.

According to The Telegraph’s reliable Jason Burt, United are determined to find their man in the winter transfer window and are preparing an offer of 50 million euros.

Several reports and comments from Gakpo himself indicated that the Red Devils were close to signing him in the summer for about 35 million euros, but refused to participate at the 11th hour when they had to overpay for Anthony from Ajax.

But now that Cristiano Ronaldo has left United, the need to strengthen the strikers has become even more acute, and Gakpo is seen as an ideal replacement for the Portuguese legend.

Manchester United plans to offer 50 million euros (43.1 million pounds) for Kodi Gakpo as soon as the January transfer window opens,” Bert wrote this afternoon.

“Ten Hag is prioritizing bringing in another striker, as United recognizes the need for a new signing after Ronaldo’s departure.

“They want to support a coach who has made an impression since arriving in the summer, not least with his treatment of Ronaldo.

“Ten Hag insisted on Anthony, but now he wants United to make a deal for Gakpo.”

The asking price for the Dutch player has increased after his good performances at the World Cup, but 50 million euros may be enough for that.

As Bert notes, PSV sports director Marcel Brands said that the fee “should be a record (for PSV),” that is, it exceeds the 45 million euros that the club paid for Hirving Lozano in 2019.

United will want to conclude a deal at the beginning of the transfer window so that the player is available to participate in the club’s crucial matches in January.

The reporter also notes that United are also showing interest in Gonzalo Ramos from Benfica, but understands that this deal is likely to take place in June.

Eagles president Rui Costa promised fans that Ramos would not be sold in January.