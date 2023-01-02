Manchester United are now in the spotlight of Borussia Monchengladbach striker Markus Thuram.

United are desperately looking for a scorer to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who has left Old Trafford.

The Red Devils considered several names, including Joao Felix and Memphis Depay.

La Repubblica reports that United are now favourites to sign Thuram with a contract offer already made to the Frenchman before a possible move this month.

Along with United, there are many other top clubs in Europe that are also eyeing the Prison, including Inter Milan and Bayern Munich.

Inter has been negotiating with the player’s representatives on personal terms for several weeks now, and Nerazzurri are keen to add a player with Tyuram’s talent to their ranks.

Giulio Cardone and Enrico De Lellis report: “Tyram is on the list of other top clubs, in particular two: Manchester United and Bayern Munich. The English are looking for a striker who can immediately replace Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Inter has already made its offer: 5 million euros a year plus bonuses for four seasons. But Nerazzurri’s offer is lower than that of United and Bayern.

The Red Devils are trying to convince Borussia M’ladbach to sell the 25-year-old striker already in the winter session of the transfer market, but the German club will not make discounts: the starting bid is 15 million euros.

For 15 million euros, Tyram is out of Inter Milan’s reach, which will give United a clear chance of beating a player who is determined to continue his trade in the Premier League. United are also on the striker’s wish list along with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

La Repubblica adds that Eric ten Hag really likes Tyram.

United hopes to complete the transfer in the coming weeks and prevent competition for the Frenchman’s services.