Manchester United are showing interest in Ajax striker Mohamed Kudus after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in November.

Eric ten Hag’s priority in the January transfer window is to find a backup for David de Gea and a striker who will help the rotation with Anthony Martial

As for the former, Jack Butland is expected to replace Martin Dubravka in a six-month loan deal.

The manager is still looking for a striker after the disappointing transfer of Kodi Gakpo to Liverpool.

According to 90min, Ten Hag and United are exploring a deal for Ajax striker Kudus.

After an impressive campaign at the World Cup, scoring two goals against Ghana and South Korea, the 22-year-old attracted interest from all over Europe.

The Dutch manager has made no secret that a scorer is needed, and this rumor seems to offer the perfect option.

Kudus was signed by Ten Hag to Ajax in 2020 and was used as a team option from the bench in most games.

A similar role could be offered at United if Martial retains his current form and participates in matches.

He has scored 10 goals this season, which is more than in previous campaigns.

The publication reports that no offers have been received yet, despite the fact that the club is studying this deal, trying to find a new striker.

In recent weeks, the financial situation has played a huge role in the type of signing that United can make.

Gakpo’s price tag was something the club could not achieve, as Gonzalo Ramos’ target was also rumored to be offering a huge asking price.

United are exploring the loan market this transfer window and any deal with Kudus is expected to be a loan with a purchase option attached to the deal.

Memphis Depay, Eric Maxime Choupo-Moting and Olivier Giroud are also being considered as Ronaldo’s replacements.

United have a busy couple of weeks ahead, which means Ten Hag will want to have quality options in more difficult matches.