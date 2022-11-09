Manchester United is close to an agreement with Crystal Palace on the departure of Aaron Van Bissaki.

Manchester United may finally be nearing a deal under which Aaron Van Bissaka will leave Old Trafford.

Since Eric ten Hag took over the reins of the club, he has made it clear that Van Bissaka does not figure in his plans and is free to look for alternative employers.

Until now, Ten Hag preferred to run Diogo Dalot in every game since he became the boss of United.

Even when Dalot was replaced, the coach used Tyrell Malasia, a left defender by profession, as a right wing back.

In the summer, Van Bissaka was close to closing the gates, and Crystal Palace and West Ham were interested in a defender. However, the move was never implemented, as the United board blocked it.

Now it seems that the player may finally leave United, according to The Muppetiers report.

Relatively reliable Muppeteers tweeted: “The agreement may be close to the January deal.”

“Aaron Van Bissaka is at Crystal Palace on loan with the possibility of redemption.”

The Peoples Person has already reported that the English defender may return to Crystal Palace, and it may finally happen.

Several reports indicated that if the 24-year-old leaves, Ten Hag will be given the opportunity to sign a new right-back to compete with Dalot.

By Ten Haga’s own admission, Dalot is physically overloaded and desperately needs someone to help him take on the huge responsibility of protecting the team’s right flank.

Van Bissaka receives about £90,000 a week, and this will allow his huge salary to be deducted from United’s books. One of the possible replacements that is predicted to come is Malo Gusto from Lyon.

It will be good news for United fans that Van Bissaka is close to leaving. It is in the interests of all parties for him to go to a place where he is guaranteed playing time in the first team and where he is an outstanding player.