Manchester United Held Super League Talks Ahead of Upcoming Announcement

The European Super League has reared its ugly head again!

In April 2021, Manchester United, along with 11 other founding members, tried to separate and form a parallel league in which they would receive permanent status.

The move, which drew criticism and fury from both the media and fans, was perceived by many as a purely money-making scheme after a disastrous lockdown period when clubs lost millions in profits.

English clubs eventually refused to participate, but there are still rumors about a likely return, this time in a different format.

Football Insider reports that United negotiated the Super League in October.

The publication reports: “Manchester United held talks with the organizers of the Super League in October, sources told Football Insider.

“The exact nature of the discussion is unknown, but just a few weeks later, the Glazers announced that they were looking for outside investment in the club.”

“The Super League itself received a potentially fatal blow earlier this month when the European Court of Justice provisionally ruled that UEFA and FIFA have the right to impose sanctions on clubs joining rebellious competitions.”

It is said that after the decision made by the European Court of Justice, A22 Sports Management, the firm tasked with resuming the controversial competition, hopes for a more favorable and friendly verdict when a full decision is made in early 2023.

A22 Sports Management has also confirmed that they have met with a group of interested parties in football, which now seems to include representatives of United.

The Glazers’ intention to sell indicates that they do not hope that the Super League will see the light. Moreover, the deadline for the sale of the club coincides with the announcement of the full verdict in 2023.

The upcoming introduction of an independent football regulator in English football also significantly complicates their task of joining the Super League.