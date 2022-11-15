Manchester United Have Set Their Sights on Kylian Mbappe, Who Will Replace The Outgoing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United’s thrilling last-minute victory over Fulham on Sunday was wildly celebrated by fans, but it once again exposed the need to replenish the attacking department.

United’s options that day included the struggling Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho, who ended up scoring the winning goal with almost the last kick of the game.

But Eric ten Hag can’t keep working wonders with so few options. Anthony and Jaydon Sancho have missed quite a few recent games for one reason or another.

Ronaldo is out

As for the strikers, Marcus Rashford remains the club’s top scorer this season, but he has been extravagant several times.

Anthony Martial has one of the best goals per minute figures in Europe, but injuries have limited him to only two starts in the Premier League so far.

🚨 Manchester United line up stunning £150m replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo – his name is Kylian Mbappe pic.twitter.com/YCGAHXQyKJ — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 15, 2022

And after the shocking interview that Cristiano Ronaldo gave Piers Morgan, in which he attacked the club and the manager, most likely, Ronaldo will never wear a United shirt again.

And that required replacing the scorer in January if United want to maintain their progress and secure qualification for the Champions League next season.

Now David McDonnell of the Daily Mirror has made an outrageous sensation in which he mentioned that United have identified Kylian Mbappe as the ideal replacement for the outgoing Ronaldo.

Manchester United has accelerated its plans to replace Cristiano Ronaldo — French superstar Kylian Mbappe has become a shock target,” he wrote in his report.

Mbappe in

The report mentions that United will soon kick the Portuguese out of the club and that the club’s original plan was to look for a better striker next summer, but now these plans have been accelerated and a solution will be found in January.

“Paris Saint-Germain striker and France World Cup winner Mbappe has become a potential target to replace Ronaldo, as United have the financial strength to pay a transfer fee of more than 150 million pounds for him,” the report says.

The article goes on to mention that the Red Devils are one of the few elite European clubs that can afford to pay the French World Cup winner more than 500,000 pounds a week – the same as Ronaldo.

Take this news with a grain of salt, especially knowing how Glazers work. It is unlikely that they will sanction such exorbitant spending in January, especially after the summer waste.

Most likely, a backup option for price reduction will be studied for the time being, before attention shifts to a major goal in the summer.

While Mbappe really represents a player who is appreciated by the Glazers, a superstar who can sell T-shirts, Ten Hag will have the last word on transfers.