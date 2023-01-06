According to reports from Saudi Arabia, Manchester United has made a loan offer to Al-Nasr striker Vincent Aboubakar.

United chose Aboubakar as the pursuit of the striker is gaining momentum.

Several names have been mentioned so far, including Olivier Giroud, Joao Felix and Marcus Thuram.

Saudi newspaper Okaz reports that United is stepping up its efforts to sign a contract with Aboubakar and has already made a loan offer.

Along with United, Fenerbahce also retains interest and has made a loan offer to the scorer.

🚨 JUST IN: Manchester United have made a loan offer for Al-Nassr FC striker Vincent Aboubakar! Fenerbahçe have also made an offer. #MUFC [@OKAZ_online] pic.twitter.com/6f1LRPrdCM — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) January 6, 2023

Aboubakar is almost guaranteed a move elsewhere after Al-Nasr spent a lot of money to lure Cristiano Ronaldo to the club.

Ronaldo’s arrival has brought Cameroon’s surplus to requirements.

Al-Nasr is now looking for a powerful and dynamic winger who can come and create for Ronaldo.

He adds that, choosing between loan offers from United and Fenerbahce, Aboubakar would prefer to play for the Old Trafford club.

What makes United’s offer particularly attractive to Aboubakar is that it is “stronger” and has more “desires”.

🚨🇨🇲 NEW: Vincent Aboubakar prefers to move to Manchester United instead of Fenerbahce, due to the strength and desire of the offer. @OKAZ_online #MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/BtJOYEepz0 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 6, 2023

If Aboubakar’s move to United takes place, the 30-year-old is likely to come in for six months as a short-term solution to a pressing problem, much like Odion Igalo was recruited from Chinese team Shanghai Shenhua two winters ago. back.

Anthony Martial is currently United’s only natural striker. The Frenchman has an extensive track record of injuries, and, as it was established this season, it is impossible to rely on the fact that he will consistently stay in shape.

However, Ten Hag confirmed his faith, love and admiration for Martial, and also reiterated that he is in desperate need of attacking reinforcements as the games are fast and intense.