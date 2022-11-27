Manchester United Have an Agreement in Principle With Cody Gakpo on a Transfer in January

Manchester United are getting closer to getting Eric ten Haga as the priority target of the January transfer window, Kodi Gakpo.

United has a long-standing interest in Gakpo, manifested from the summer to the present.

Initially, this move was never implemented after Ten Hag chose former Ajax star Anthony when it was necessary to make a decision between the two strikers.

With the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, United’s need for a striker has become even more acute, hence the strengthening of ties with the PSV Eindhoven star.

An earlier report said Ten Hag and the hierarchy were finally ready to move on to their man in January, with the United boss branded a big fan of the versatile 23-year-old.

According to this report, it will take 60 million euros to snatch Gakpo from the Eredivisie, where he is spending a fantastic season.

According to Football Insider, negotiations were held with the “red devils” interested in the Netherlands national team.

Football Insider exclusively reports: “Manchester United is nearing a deal with Gakpo after negotiations with Ten Hag.”

Sources have told Football Insider that Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with PSV Eindhoven sensation Kodi Gakpo.

“PSV doesn’t want to sell him in January and the price will rise after his dazzling star goes to the World Cup.”

It is likely that the speed with which the agreement in principle was agreed is related to the personal terms that were negotiated between representatives of United and Gakpo in the summer.

This agreement could be continued with a view to finally switching the line in January.

United fans will undoubtedly be eager for the negotiations to be concluded as soon as possible and for the player to join early enough to compensate for Ronaldo’s departure.