Manchester United Global Scouts Attend Meeting as Hiring Policy May Change

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, Manchester United’s transfer deals have mostly been a mix of successes and failures, and the Old Trafford club has always had to pay more to achieve its goals.

And statistics confirm this argument. The CIES Football Observatory analyzed data over the past decade and found that no team in world football spent more on transfers than on the market.

Especially in the Ed Woodward era, the Red Devils were more interested in signing big-name players than in stars who met the requirements of their coach.

Bad transfer history

Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer turned into a disaster, and the Glazers refused to sell him in the summer because of his ability to sell T-shirts.

And the club always ended up overpaying for chances, and names like Fred, Harry Maguire, Aaron Van Bissaka immediately come to mind.

But things seem to be on the mend. Last summer, United spent more than 200 million pounds, but these players were selected by manager Eric ten Hag, and they all turned out to be perfect for his system.

And in an attempt to change the structure of transfers, the club recently gathered all its scouts under one roof to discuss further actions.

An exclusive Football Insider report mentions that “about 35 Manchester United scouts from around the world recently gathered for a series of recruitment meetings.”

The 20-time champions of the English League “invited their entire scouting network” to the Newcastle United game, which ended with a score of 0:0 at Old Trafford.

United’s latest scouting mission

“Members of United’s recruitment team have also met repeatedly about the club’s short- and long-term transfer plans during their time in Manchester.”

These were the club’s attempts to initiate a more cohesive approach. There are a lot of behind-the-scenes changes going on at Old Trafford and John Murtough is currently running United’s sports department as football director.

Andy Boyle was appointed deputy football director in May this year. Together with Ten Hag and CEO Richard Arnold, they are trying to solve all the problems the club is facing.

There is hope that slowly but surely the club will finally get out of the rut and regain its lost glory.