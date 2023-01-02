Manchester United has received a serious boost in the fight for German striker Yussufu Mukoko.

In recent months, Mukoko has become United’s target in the search for a striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mukoko’s contract with Signal Iduna Park expires at the end of the current Bundesliga season.

Now that the transfer window is open, the 18-year-old can freely communicate with other clubs and sign a pre-contract agreement.

Spanish giant Barcelona seemed to be leading the race for Mukoko, ahead of their rivals, but now the Catalans have been dealt a serious blow.

Fihaes reports: “The factor that may prevent him [Mukoko] from landing at the Camp Nou is the high salary requirements of the striker.”

“The footballer has already rejected Dortmund’s offer of an extension, which included a salary of 6 million euros per course (the current salary is about 2 million euros).”

“It has already become clear that Barca now has no reserve for signing new contracts.”

Borussia Dortmund are increasingly concerned about Mukoko’s situation and are now ready to let him leave the club this month.

Fihaes notes that the dismissal of the young scorer of Borussia in January will be a negative moment for Blaugrana. Their financial predicament at the moment effectively rules them out of the race, giving clubs like United an advantage.

In addition to United and Barcelona, several clubs have shown interest in Mukoko.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be fans of the German footballer. Mukoko will cost about 30 million euros.