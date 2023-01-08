United drew with Reading at home in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Members of the royal family currently occupy 13th place in the championship and represent one of the easiest draws possible for the wards of Eric ten Haga, at least on paper.

Another draw at the home cup will also be great news for the Red Devils, as their pretty battered squad begins to accumulate.

In the entire history of these two clubs, Reading have only beaten United once in 1927, when they won 2-1, also in the FA Cup.

They are frequent rivals in competitions by some quirk of fate.

The last time the two teams met was in 2019, when United lost 2-0 to the winner thanks to goals from Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku.

Two years earlier, the score was 4-0, Wayne Rooney scored, and the other stars hoped to play again this time, Anthony Martial (1) and Marcus Rashford (2).

The draw will take place between January 27 and 30, and the exact schedule will be indicated on television.

In any other place of the draw, a big scalp will inevitably be taken. The winner of Manchester City and Chelsea, who play this afternoon, will play Arsenal if Oxford win.

If Liverpool win the replay with Wolverhampton, they will have a difficult away match on the south coast with Brighton, who are in good shape.

After Tuesday’s home match against Charlton Athletic in the League Cup, United look well-positioned to advance on several fronts.

They also have a chance to advance in the Europa League, but then they will have a difficult knockout fight with Barcelona.