Manchester United Confirms Interest in Jude Bellingham As Jurgen Klopp Is Increasingly Confident of Winning The Transfer Battle.

Manchester United have confirmed their interest in the young Borussia Dortmund player Jude Bellingham.

It has been widely reported for a long time that Bellingham is in the sights of United, and Eric ten Haag is a big fan of the Englishman.

Ten Hag is so starstruck with Bellingham that The Athletic reports that the Dutch boss thought his performances for England at the World Cup were a level above what he did at Signal Iduna Park.

Ten Hag wants Bellingham in the summer and believes the 19-year-old can be a mainstay of United for years to come.

The Athletic adds that the “red devils” know that they face a difficult task — to get Bellingham’s services when the European elite is circling around him.

Along with United, Real Madrid and Manchester City are also interested in him. Liverpool are also fighting for him and are considered favourites.

The Mirror reports that Jurgen Klopp is growing confident that Bellingham will choose a sensational move to Anfield, rather than any other direction.

The Mirror writes: “Liverpool are increasingly confident that they will win the fight for 100 million pounds for the rising star of the England national team Jude Bellingham.

“Last year, Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp told the club’s owners that the Borussia Dortmund man was his main target and wanted their financial support.”

The possible sale of the Merseyside club by Fenway Sports Group has not changed the owners’ promises to provide Bellingham services for Klopp.

On what puts Liverpool ahead of other suitors in the hotly contested race for Bellingham, the publication claims: “Liverpool is ahead of Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid in pursuit of the midfielder due to an unlikely romance with a Three Lions teammate. Jordan Henderson.”

In addition to Henderson, Bellingham is also a close friend of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The player’s father also prefers moving to Anfield.