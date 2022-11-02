Manchester United Confirmed That The Attacking Trio Was Ruled Out Before The Match With Real Sociedad

Manchester United have been hit before Thursday’s crucial game against Real Sociedad by three major stars who will miss the game.

Anthony, Anthony Martial and Jaydon Sancho will not be available for selection by the manager when he selects the starting line-up that will face Sociedad tomorrow.

Anthony, who missed United’s game against West Ham on Sunday, is still out of the game due to injury and will remain at Carrington to focus on rehabilitation.

Martial unexpectedly recovered early from injury, but so far, it seems, is not ready to return to the ranks.

The Frenchman was not supposed to return after the World Cup, as Ten Hag himself pointed out, but the player quickly recovered.

Sancho, who lost his place in the team, drops out due to illness.

It is unclear what illness the Englishman is suffering from, but hopefully he will recover and reunite with his teammates.

After the attacking trio dropped out, Ten Haga had a huge headache regarding who would play in the Red Devils’ decisive match against Sociedad.

This could give Alejandro Garnacho another opportunity to start his second consecutive Europa League game after his great performance against Sheriff.

In addition to Garnacho, Radek Vitek, Zidane Iqbal and Shola Shoretir suddenly appeared on a trip to Spain.

Facundo Pellistri, who is also included in the game—day squad, is another who may get a chance to impress, just a day after his agent remarked that his departure from United was “inevitable.”

United must win by a two-goal margin to take first place in the group and avoid a terrible draw that will most likely lead to the 20-time champions of England playing one-on-one with a European giant who could not continue the game. Champions League playoffs.

Some of these clubs include Ajax, Barcelona, Sporting Lisbon and possibly Juventus. I hope United can do their job tomorrow.