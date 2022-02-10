Manchester United Chose This Altcoin: Partnership Established!

Popular altcoin project Tezos (XTZ) will assist Manchester United in creating a metaverse-based fan-focused ecosystem. Manchester United, one of the oldest football teams in the world, has announced that Tezos, a blockchain company, will become the official training equipment and technology partner.

Manchester United acquire Tezos

The football club wants to educate its followers on the increasingly decentralized Web3 technology among mainstream businesses and brands. The players will wear their new jersey for the first time against Southampton on Saturday. Manchester United’s previous sponsorship contract with Aon expired last month and Tezos will pay $33 million annually, a 33% increase. Tezos will help the football club engage more with Web3 technology and could play a vital role in the development of digital fan items and collectibles in the near future.

Many of the global sports businesses are experimenting with Blockchain and Web3-based technology, as well as innovative ways to connect athletes with fans. Manchester United wants to create a fan community based on the concept of a metaverse on the Tezos Blockchain, with the platform proposing to leverage Tezos’ native currency XTZ to provide personalized experiences for followers.

Altcoin project signing a series of sponsorships

Victoria Timpson, CEO of alliances and partnerships of Manchester United, made the following statements regarding the collaboration with the altcoin project:

The partnership is an extremely exciting relationship for Manchester United as it connects us to one of the most sophisticated, stable and long-lasting Blockchain projects in a technology space that has the potential to truly revolutionize the way for everyone, including the Club and our supporters.

Tezos, a Proof-of-stake (PoS) Blockchain, is the latest in a long line of blockchain companies to sign major sponsorship deals. Tezos has also negotiated sponsorship partnerships with Formula 1’s McLaren Racing and Major League Baseball’s New York Mets. At the time of writing, Tezos (XTZ) price is down 5% to trade at $4.28. XTZ, the 40th largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has a 24-hour trading volume of $270 million with a market cap of 3.7 billion.