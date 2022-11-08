Manchester United Are Unlikely to Renew Their Interest in Adrien Rabiot in January.

Eric ten Hag is still aware of the importance of the job he has taken on as the new coach of Manchester United. He has stabilized the ship, but there is still a serious restructuring to be done.

The Dutch manager must have thought his team was finally starting to believe in the process and adapting to his methods after seeing United start a nine-game winless streak.

However, the Red Devils were defeated by Aston Villa with a score of 1: 3, and the players showed one of the most lackluster results this season.

Search for a United midfielder

The former Ajax coach was guilty of making several questionable calls himself during that game.

The defeat once again highlighted the need to recruit players well in January, and the Glazers should definitely loosen their wallets rather than focus on next summer.

The priority positions are to attract the best scorer, right defender and creative midfielder. One player who will definitely not arrive is former target Adrien Rabiot.

Adrien Rabiot went all of last season without scoring a goal. He now has five goals in 14 matches this season ⚽ pic.twitter.com/da1DyYvRMj — EmperorA. (@EmperorAFC) November 7, 2022

In the summer, the Juventus midfielder was close to moving to United, but salary demands from the player’s mother meant that the deal fell through, and instead the Reds got Casemiro.

In the end, United definitely got a good deal, but the need to hire a midfielder remains, given the age of both the Brazilian and Christian Eriksen.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said in his exclusive daily briefing for CaughtOffside’s Substack that the situation with Rabiot has changed at the Turin club and the transfer will no longer be considered.

“There have been recent transfer rumors about Adrien Rabiot, but I am absolutely not sure that he will leave Juventus in January.

“He’s doing great and he’s a key player for Allegri this season, so I see him staying at least until the end of the season and then his contract will be discussed as the current one expires in June 2023.”

United are unlikely to return for Rabiot

It is expected that the “Old Signora” will soon begin negotiations on a new contract, as they hope to tie the Frenchman to a long-term deal, given his importance to the Allegri system.

However, according to Romano, if the deal is not agreed, there will be a lot of applicants waiting for him to grab it. However, it is expected that United will not return with an offer.

“In the summer, Manchester United negotiated the signing of Rabiot, but there were no other clubs in the race. In the end, his salary demands meant that United refused to move.

“Everything is quiet so far, but I am sure that many clubs will be interested in him if he becomes a free agent in the summer.”

Instead, United should focus on bringing in an elite ball player in the mold of Jude Bellingham or Frankie de Jong, so that Ten Hag can promote his project the way he intended.