After Newcastle United recalled Martin Dubravka, Manchester United further strengthened their interest in signing Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Now Sport Witness claims that the Moroccan footballer’s move to Old Trafford has never been so close.

United have been interested in signing Bounou since his impressive performance in the Europa League in 2020.

Although the Reds were interested in signing him in the summer, Bounou signed a new contract that increased his release clause.

Now that Dubravka has returned to Newcastle and the contracts of De Gea and Tom Heaton have expired in the summer, United are keen to keep open lines of communication with Bounou.

It is said that after a terrific performance between the clubs at the World Cup helping his team reach the semi-finals, Bounou is “an option they will consider” when it comes to their new number one.

It is unlikely that the January transfer will take place, as they cannot yet offer him a place in the starting lineup.

However, they are not the only side interested in stopping shots, as Bayern Munich are also looking for a goalkeeper.

Bounou signed a contract with Sevilla in 2020, having spent a season on loan there.

Since then, he has played 77 times for the La Liga team, which is currently ranked 18th.

It was his performances in the Europa League in the 2019/20 season that helped win the cup.

It is said that the Reds are in contact with those closest to the player, and if a deal is not concluded in January, then negotiations are likely to remain open with a view to signing him at the end of the season.

However, breaking news this morning suggests that United are in talks with Jack Butland about joining the Reds as a reserve goalkeeper until the end of the season.

If this happens, negotiations with Bounou may be suspended with a view to a second visit in the summer, depending on the situation with De Gea and Heaton.