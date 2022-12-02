Manchester United Are Showing Interest in Real Sociedad Midfielder Martin Subimendi.

Manchester United is ready to pay for the release clause of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Subimendi.

Erik Ten Hag’s priority since he took over as coach has been to improve his midfield capabilities.

At the moment, he has signed Casemiro from Champions League winner Real Madrid and received Christian Eriksen as a free transfer.

Fred’s contract expires at the end of the season, and Scott McTominay is becoming an increasingly active player of the team, and it looks like Ten Hug is about to make his next move in midfield.

Via Man Utd News, the Spanish edition of AS reports that the club may be willing to pay a reservation of 60 million euros.

The midfielder has a contract that expires in 2025 after signing a long-term contract a couple of years ago when he first came through the club academy.

Over the past couple of seasons, he has been an integral part of the team, having played 115 matches for the adult team in all competitions.

The 23-year-old can join the club and compete with Casemiro and Eriksen, who are considered regular midfield players.

Barcelona are also showing interest in the midfielder.

However, the Spanish giants cannot sign anyone in January after the financial “fair play” blocked any transfer activity.

United played Real Sociedad during the Europa League campaign, and scouts watched the midfielder throughout both matches.

Zubimendi can play both a defensive and a central role when it comes to midfield.

The publication claims that he made an average of almost two ball selections and one interception per game.

He is also known for his ability to win regular aerial duels with a 75 percent probability.

Ten Hag clearly wants some of the best future midfielders in his squad, and he may add some new options in the January transfer window.