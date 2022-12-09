Manchester United Are Planning to Meet With Representatives of Diogo Dalot After The World Cup As Aaron Van Bissaka Prepares to Leave.

New Manchester United boss Eric ten Haag, who was facing a massive rebuilding job, wasted no time, forcing the club to spend more than 200 million pounds in the summer to hire five stars to plug numerous holes in the team.

Despite a much stronger defense and midfield at the moment, gaps remain in the team, especially in the front and in the right-back position.

From the fact that he was close to old age under Ole Gunnar Sulscher, to the undisputed starting lineup under Ten Hag, Diogo Dalot has come a long way.

His importance to the Dutchman’s plans is obvious to everyone, as the Portuguese fullback has started all but one of the games of this campaign.

United wants to sign a new contract with Dalot

The United manager spoke of the need for reinforcements, given the over-reliance on the 23-year-old.

So far in this campaign, Aaron Van Bissaka has played only four minutes, and the coach did not consider him good enough for his style of play.

The former Crystal Palace defender returned from injury against Cadiz in a friendly match, but looked out of pace and generally bad, as he was directly responsible for the La Liga team’s second match in the match.

Manchester United have decided to push on Diogo Dalot's new contract. He's doing fantastic and the club want him to stay — meeting expected after World Cup. Right back plan: DD new deal, sell Wan Bissaka, bring in new backup RB in 2023.

Van Bissaka was a regular player under Sulscher, but due to his weakness in attack and with the ball in his legs, the current coach does not rate him, preferring to play left-back Tyrell Malasia instead when needed.

The situation with the right-back is currently a bit risky, since Dalot’s contract ends next year, and there is no decision regarding the situation with the English full-back.

AWB is missing, new RB is included

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, United will meet with Dalot’s representatives as soon as the World Cup ends to force the player to sign a new long-term contract.

United have the option to extend his contract by a year, but they want the former Porto player to sign a new contract as soon as possible, and several European giants are closely monitoring the situation.

Van Bissaka should also be sold to the Red Devils, who are trying to find a club that will play with them at the highest transfer price, given their initial costs of 45 million pounds.

After both of these issues are resolved, the 20-time champions of England will try to sign the right-back in January as an opponent for the Portuguese national team.