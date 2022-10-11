Manchester United are keeping an eye on Leon King, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are keeping an eye on Leon King and have sent scouts to monitor his performances.

This news was confirmed today by Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel.

King recently played against Liverpool in the Rangers Champions League group stage match at Anfield.

He had a busy evening, he made four ball selections and four ball takeaways, winning five ground duels (stats on the table).

Rangers lost the match 2-0, but the 18-year-old’s game in difficult conditions did not weaken the interest in him from the Premier League clubs.

Along with the Red Devils, Newcastle and Leeds United are interested in a central defender.

King has made an impression at the youth level and is set to be much more involved in the first team this season, despite his tender age.

United seem to consider the Scot a promising player and are monitoring his progress ahead of a possible transfer.

Given that Ten Hag is a little lacking in defensive performance since he sacked players like Eric Bailly in the summer, switching to a talented young central midfielder could be astute.

Apart from Raphael Varane and the summer signing Lisandro Martinez, United’s central defenders are raising questions.

While King is unlikely to make it straight into the first team at Old Trafford at this stage of his career, he could be a good prospect to add to the mix as Eric ten Haag hopes for a long-term future at United.

It is currently unclear whether the club will look for a Rangers defender sooner or will keep an eye on him for several years, although King’s own game may well dictate this.

A strong result in Liverpool’s visit to Ibrox tomorrow could trigger a war for budding talents.