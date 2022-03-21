Manchester United are interested in Everton striker Richarlison as they look for reinforcements in attack

The Brazilian national team player is in the field of view of the Red Devils, who have worked hard ahead this season to ensure a stable number of goals.

Manchester United are interested in signing Everton striker Richarlison as the Red Devils hope to strengthen their attacking capabilities, GOAL confirms.

This season, Ralf Rangnik’s team has struggled to score goals in several crucial matches, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to his homeland has only been able to significantly strengthen their success.

Manchester United is considering an option with Brazilian national team player Richarlison, who will be in a relegation battle with the Toffees this season.