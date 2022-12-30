Like Manchester United’s ever-changing transfer policy after the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, the club’s loan system was also a mixture of successes and failures.

One of the players who came to United to fanfare was Atalanta starlet Amad Diallo. The club rated him so highly that, despite the fact that the fraudster was only 18 years old at the time, the club authorized his purchase in the amount of 37.2 million pounds.

After there were few chances in his debut campaign, it was decided that a loan would be the best scenario for the winger to continue his development.

However, his transfer to Rangers did not go as planned, due to doubts about his mentality and physical condition.

New manager Eric ten Hag took a look at the 20-year-old and decided that he needed another loan, as he still did not meet the required standards.

Amad hit the jackpot in Sunderland

The Red Devils decided that playing in England is necessary for the Ivorian to get used to the conditions and understand what it takes to succeed in the harsh world of English football.

Then came the transfer to the championship team of Sunderland, and again it seemed that another lease would fail, and the young striker would return to his parent club, devoid of confidence.

But this time, Amad didn’t back down and despite being demoted to under-21 due to his loaned club, he continued to instill and eventually forced Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray to pick him from the start against league leaders Burnley.

And since then, the United star has never looked back, scoring five goals in the last 10 games, as well as making an assist. His strike against Wigan on Thursday was the favourite.

Not only in terms of performance, but also his work speed, dribbling ability, willingness to come back and help his teammates – all this received praise from his new boss.

So much so that he was now considered a cult hero in Tyne and Wear. And the fans demanded that the club try to keep him for a longer period.

United, on the other hand, even included a recall clause in his loan deal, and given that the goals at Old Trafford dried up and Cristiano Ronaldo left the club, there were calls for the club to recall its strong winger.

Even the Sunderland boss answered these questions and hoped that Amada’s parent club would allow him to continue developing for a championship form.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano said that the 20-time champions of England are really impressed with what happened during the loan of the Ivory Coast national team player.

United should let Amadou stay at Sunderland Manchester

United are very happy with Amadou Diallo and his development on loan at Sunderland. The goals, quality and attitude were excellent,” the Italian tweeted.

Although there was no discussion of a possible recall, the club rejected the constant offers of some Italian clubs who still believe that Amad can succeed.

“There is no purchase option, and a few months ago Manchester United rejected Italy’s offers for a permanent move.”

The recall will stop Amad’s development, because despite United’s lack of firepower ahead, Amad is physically unable to lead in the Premier League.

He can succeed as a winger, but at the moment the club is already well-staffed in this regard.