Manchester United are hoping to sign a deal with Crystal Palace to acquire goalkeeper Jack Butland.

A couple of days ago, Martin Dubravka terminated his lease to return to Newcastle United.

This left the club with Tom Heaton as the only backup option for David de Gea, who has been in great form this season.

However, it is highly likely that the manager will be looking for a new backup in this January window.

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United are in talks with Butland about signing him as a stand-in for the second half of the season.

The former England international has been at Crystal Palace since 2020 after moving from Stoke City in the championship.

Fans may remember that he traveled with his country to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where he was Jordan Pickford’s understudy.

In recent seasons, he has been used as a reserve goalkeeper after returning to the Premier League.

In the summer when Palace signed Sam Johnston, Butland lost the hierarchy at Selhurst Park.

The goalkeeper, who is expected to leave the London club, will leave as a free agent in the summer if he does not secure an exit in January.

Heaton is currently United’s reserve goalkeeper after being selected as an unused substitute in the 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

Dubravka has played two matches for the Red Devils in the EFL Cup and will be determined to seek more playing time before the last six months of the season.

United have problems with goalkeepers as De Gea’s contract expires at the end of the season.

In the summer, Ten Hag will have to think again about this position and try to find a worthy replacement.