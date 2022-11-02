Manchester United Are Among The Clubs That Are Likely to Reject The Request of The Argentine Football Association For The Early Release of Players

After a tough start, Eric ten Hag has strengthened Manchester United’s position, and currently the team is only three points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who took third place, with a game to spare.

The Red Devils have also reached the Europa League playoffs and will take the field on Thursday to take first place in their group.

The Dutch manager has done a great job so far and the players are starting to show glimpses of how the new boss wants them to play.

The request of the Argentine FA will be rejected

The former Ajax coach has improved the prospects of previously ineffective stars, while his recruits have achieved excellent results.

EXCL: Premier League clubs will REJECT Argentina's request to leave their players out of the final round of matches before the Qatar World Cup | @ChrisWheelerDM | @Matt_Barlow_DM | @AdrianJKajumba https://t.co/HWDbuJi5DJ — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 1, 2022

If United fans were asked to name the player who made the most impression on them, most would most likely name the central defender Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentine was a regular member of the team, and Ten Hag is unlikely to yield to the request of the Argentine Football Association not to allow his players to the final round of matches before the World Cup.

According to Sportsmail, “The Argentine Football Association has already asked an English club to release a player early to participate in a tournament in Qatar this month — and immediately rejected it.

“It is clear that the club has informed other Premier League teams affected by the clash between clubs and countries, and any further requests from Argentina will be met with strong resistance,” the statement said.

Six Argentines play in the Premier League, and United have Martinez and academy star Alejandro Garnacho.

The struggle of the club and the country before the World Cup

The young winger is likely to get minutes in the EFL Cup, and it is unlikely that the Reds will accept such an offer.

Other teams that include Argentines include Aston Villa, which has two stars — Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez, Spurs — Christian Romero, and Brighton — Alexis McAllister.

“It is believed that Argentina wants its players to miss the Premier League matches on November 12-13 in order to start preparing for the World Cup earlier.”

Lionel Scaloni’s team will face the United Arab Emirates in a friendly on November 16 before their first Group C match against Saudi Arabia in Qatar six days later.

According to FIFA rules, clubs are not required to release their players until Monday, November 14, but there are concerns that players may declare themselves injured in the final round of Premier League games to avoid potential injury.