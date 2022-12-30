Despite a summer splurge of more than $200 million, which allowed to fix a leaky defense and add steel and cunning to the center of the park, Manchester United still has a huge area of concern ahead of the new year.

Cristiano Ronaldo, last season’s top scorer, has left the club, and despite the resurgence of Marcus Rashford and the impressive goal-to-minute ratio of Anthony Martial, the team is suffering from a lack of goals.

Despite three goals against Nottingham Forest, the Red Devils remain the second-best team in the top half of the Premier League.

And Eric ten Hag is clearly aware of the fact that a lack of firepower is holding his team back, and has publicly called on the club to hire a suitable striker.

The search for the United striker became disabled due to lack of funds

The Dutchman’s vision for the club was hampered by the fact that the Glazer family was in the midst of a possible sale, as well as by the financial crisis burdened by the club due to the family of America.

This left very little room for maneuver, and it is said that the 20-time champions of England are only an entertainment loan for potential strikers.

There is a very real possibility that the club will not be able to recruit anyone in January, but the club is trying to fix the situation as early as possible, and an unexpected name has entered the battle.

Manchester United and Tottenham have opened talks with Rennes over striker Martin Terrier, who was valued at £34m over the summer.

According to Media Foot, Rennes striker Martin Theriere is in demand. “His agent was recently contacted, and the latter exchanged with the emissaries of Tottenham and Manchester United,” the message says.

The report adds that Terrier is one of the best French strikers at the moment, second only to Kylian Mbappe and Christopher Nkunk.

And statistics seem to suggest that this point of view is correct. The 25-year-old has had a successful season in Ligue 1, scoring 11 goals in 20 matches in all competitions.

Terrier, a sought-after striker

The striker has kept the form he showed last season, which attracted the attention of the whole world to him. The striker scored 21 times in 46 games for Rennes last season.

Transfermarkt estimates him at 35 million euros, and he could get even more if he continued in the same spirit.

The report added that “two clubs returned to measure the temperature of the file to find out the will of the player, his salary expectations and the conditions of a possible transfer.”

Although a move in January cannot be ruled out, it is likely that the player will be in demand next summer, when clubs will have a larger budget to work with.