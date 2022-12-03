Manchester United and Leeds United Are Bidding For Serbia Midfielder Sasha Lukic.

Despite the large investment in the summer, which led to the emergence of five permanent players, there are gaps in the Manchester United squad that need to be filled in the future.

One of the areas where the team has significantly strengthened is the center of the field, where Casemiro and free agent Christian Eriksen were signed.

Fans got tired of watching the conservative duo of Fred and Scott McTominay take the field, and Eric ten Hag realized that fresh blood needed to be injected.

Strengthening the midfield

However, the age of the recruits and uncertainty about Fred’s future made it necessary to attract a new central midfielder.

And a lot of names have been linked to the move either in January or next summer, including the likes of Frankie de Jong, Jude Bellingham and Moises Caicedo.

Famous names from Serie A were also discussed as possible additions, including Lazio superstar Sergei Milinkovich-Savic and Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo.

Manchester United are interested in signing Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic, as Torino Granata said. Leeds United and Roma are also eyeing the Serbian.

A new name has entered the fray — Torino midfielder Sasha Lukic, the man who imperceptibly impressed Serbia at the World Cup.

The Serbian’s contract with the Turin club expires in 2024, and, according to the Italian edition of Torino Granata, despite all the efforts of Torino, Lukic seems to be “figuring out the future, even in the near future, away from” the club.

The publication called the giants of United and Serie A Roma possible destinations for the 26-year-old football player. Surprisingly, Leeds United is also called a club that is desperately trying to replenish its ranks with a player of the Serbian national team.

United are eyeing Sasha Lukic

Roma and Manchester United would be interested in him, but another Premier League club would also be interested: it would be Leeds United,” the report says.

According to Transfermarkt, Lukic is valued at 13 million euros and is a versatile player capable of playing both as a defensive midfielder and in a more advanced position.

His performances at the World Cup, where he started in all three games as a defensive back, may encourage the aforementioned clubs to join the bidding table, and negotiations will follow quickly.

This season he has three goals and one assist in 14 games in all competitions, and he can become a worthy acquisition for the club from the middle tier. United should definitely aim for a better player next summer.