Manchester United’s Eric ten Hag is a perfectionist, and this is evident in his relentless pursuit of success and the way he speaks before and after games.

The Dutchman is also obsessed with control and tries to control almost all aspects of training, and now he has even taken the reserve under his wing.

And he’s obsessed with integrating the right transfer profiles, and he mentioned how much he values the right human character along with their footballer profile.

Need an alternative to Bruno

While it may seem that United are well-stocked with midfielders, there is room for improvement given Donny van de Beek’s lacklustre performance at every opportunity.

And El Nacional (via F365) reported that United had made an offer to transfer RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo to Old Trafford.

Given the pressure on Bruno Fernandes to produce every game and the lack of a viable alternative, the Spaniard’s move makes sense.

Man Utd have made an offer to bring RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo to Old Trafford, according to reports…https://t.co/cFocb6lPkY — Football365 (@F365) January 2, 2023

The report claims that the Red Devils have already made an “offer” for the player together with Bayern Munich.

It won’t be a simple chase, as Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Milan are “considering making him a firm offer.”

In addition to excelling as a creative implementation striker, Olmo can also double as a winger if necessary. He has experience playing both on the right and on the left flank when needed.

Olmo can be a shrewd player

This season, the 24-year-old has played 14 matches in all competitions and scored a goal three times, giving four assists.

He was also a key player of the Spanish national team at the World Cup, as he started in all four games, and scored and gave away one goal each.

The publication also claimed in its report that Barcelona was on the verge of completing a deal worth 65 million euros (58 million pounds), but then refused at the “last minute” after Xavi “refused and vetoed the signing because he considered it too expensive.”.

According to Transfermarkt, the Spanish national team player is currently valued at 40 million euros and has a contract with the Bundesliga giants until 2024.