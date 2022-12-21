Manchester United Among The Clubs Interested in Juventus Dusan Vlahovic

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Dusan Valhovic from Juventus in the January transfer window to strengthen the attack after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

This is reported by the Italian edition of Corrierre Dello Sport, which also claims that Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain want to sign the Serb.

Vlahovic will be a Juventus player for only twelve months this January, but the dire financial situation of the “old signora” may force them to sell players in the near future.

Their number nine will undoubtedly bring in the most money, as it attracted Premier League interest from players like Arsenal before the player joined the Serie A giants. The North London club retains its interest, while Chelsea may also make a move.

At the age of 22 and already having 66 goals in his career, Vlahovich could become an attractive offer for many of the largest clubs in Europe.

Any approach would require an offer in excess of the 90 million euros Juventus paid Fiorentina to acquire the central striker.

Even so, it is believed Juventus will be much more willing to negotiate a deal in the summer as they struggle to turn around what has been a disappointing campaign so far.

Massimo Allegri’s team is third in the Serie A table, ten points behind league leader Napoli, and risks not getting into the Champions League qualifying places.

They also failed to reach the Champions League play-offs, finishing third in their group and qualifying for the Europa League instead.

Vlahovic was in good shape when he was available, scoring six goals and providing an assist in ten league matches.

However, he missed almost a month ahead of the World Cup due to adductor muscle problems and is still recovering from a groin injury.

Juventus hopes to get their star striker back into action as soon as possible, although it’s probably worth mentioning that in Vlahovic’s absence they performed well — at least in Serie A.

They won four league matches that the striker missed before the World Cup, including a convincing 2-0 victory over rivals Inter Milan.

And although during this time they lost both matches in the Champions League, they managed to score three goals to Benfica and once to PSG.

It may well be that for Juventus, the money they could get for Vlahovic is now worth more to them than the player’s contribution to their success on the field.

And given the market for central strikers, this will undoubtedly put a number of clubs on high alert, and Manchester United will certainly want to be in the forefront.