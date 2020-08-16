Manchester City would pay “whatever it takes” for Messi

33-year-old Lionel Messi plans to leave Barcelona after the team’s disastrous 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich and Manchester City could sign him.

Strong rumors say that Manchester City is willing to do everything possible to take over Lionel Messi this summer. Pep Guardiola’s team believes they are in pole position to sign the six-time Ballon d’Or winner if he decides to leave Barcelona.

He has a huge $ 831 million release clause as part of his current contract. Italian giants Inter Milan have also been linked to a Messi’s move.

The Argentine ace has been with Barcelona since he joined the youth ranks in 2000 at age 13. Since then he has played 731 games for the club, scoring 634 goals and giving 276 assists.

Manchester City would pay “whatever it takes” for Lionel Messi

Messi has guided the club to 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, six Copa del Rey titles and three Club World Cup wins. But reports claim he’s ready to leave his beloved Barcelona if no big changes are made this summer.

Fans are convinced that he is ready to hand over his transfer request after the loss to Bayern in the Champions League.

Messi looked heartbroken as he sat in the locker room after the final whistle.

And he didn’t smile when he got on the team bus Saturday morning after the 8-2 loss.



