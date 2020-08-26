Manchester City offers Messi MULTIMILLIONAIRE contract

They claim that Manchester City have already offered Lionel Messi a four-year contract worth more than $ 118 million.

It’s fair to say that the Lionel Messi saga in Barcelona has set the transfer window on fire, with every man and his dog looking for the latest scoop on the situation.

If the Argentine leaves the Camp Nou, which is apparently closer to happening than ever, Manchester City seems his most plausible fate.

That’s for a number of reasons, Pep Guardiola is one of the main ones, but largely because he is one of the few clubs that can actually afford a transfer fee and the huge salaries Messi demands.

His salary package is monumental, to say the least, but according to TuttoMercatoWeb, Manchester City is willing to give him more to move to the Etihad.

The website reports that Manchester City already have “the offer ready” to “convince” Messi to move to Manchester this summer.

Manchester City offers MILLIONS to Lionel Messi

They say that Guardiola and company are willing to offer him a four-year contract worth 100 million euros (more than 118 million dollars), 60 million net after taxes.

That would mean a substantial increase in what he earns in Barcelona, ​​which is 86 million euros gross (more than 100 million dollars), but also includes “clauses and percentages of sponsors and billing.”

TMW says it is a figure “absolutely out of budget” for other clubs, such as Inter Milan, which have also been linked, denying the possibility of him moving there.

In fact, such figures leave Manchester City with a clear career unless players like Paris Saint Germain decide to participate in the tender, all in order to sign the Argentine player.

However, they should be taken with a pinch of salt at this stage, as TMW is unlikely to have this information before the plethora of other journalists and insiders covering the situation.

So far, none of them, including those who enjoy a close relationship with Messi and his entourage, have even mentioned figures at this stage, much less such large and flashy figures as these.

This is most likely conjecture on TMW’s part, although the reality is that it would not be surprising to see Manchester City spend that amount of money if they believe they can get away with it and help them land the Argentine superstar.



