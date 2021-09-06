Manchester City Announces To Release A Second NFT Collection

Manchester City has announced that it will release a second NFT collection. Following the success of NFT, which they published on behalf of the Premier League title with artist Jon Noorlander in May, City continues to establish its presence and collector community in the NFT field with the Creation collection produced by Alan Bolton.

This collaboration offers fans and collectors the opportunity to participate in one of the most exciting and creative NFT sports collections to date. Mixed media artist Alan Bolton’s Creation collection consists of three pieces: The Football Laboratory, The Football Academy and To The Blue Moon. The artworks converge in a trio depicting an abstract representation of the process of creating the perfect football player.

There will also be a draw for a limited edition collection of The Football Artists, a fourth piece of art featuring the signatures of all the players in Manchester City’s 2021/22 squad. Each winner of the sweepstakes will receive one of the unique items.

City Football Strategy Director Don Dransfield said:

“We are extremely pleased to release a new and exciting digital art collection. This progress in NFTs and the progress of our strategy in the industry demonstrates our continued commitment to sustainable innovation. The world of NFT moves incredibly fast and we look forward to continuing to work and collaborate with talented creators to create original artworks that fans and collectors can own through blockchain technology. Alan Bolton’s signature style of fusing the natural with the industrial has created an incredible collection of digital artwork. It is an excellent follow-up to our first collection with Jon Noorlander.”

Dannie Chu, co-founder and CEO of MakersPlace, said:

“Following the success of Manchester City’s first collection at MakersPlace, we are excited to partner with Manchester City again. Alan Bolton is one of the most dynamic and renowned artists working on our platform. It is a narrative collection that he designed with Manchester. City offers something for both the Club and fans of cutting-edge digital art.”

Alan Bolton, who produced the Creation collection, added;

“I am very excited to collaborate with Manchester City on their second NFT collection. City continues to be a leader among sports teams advocating the creation of innovative digital art as well as creatives. I can say that the Creation collection put my style in a new category for me without any problems, and the resulting artworks have been among my favorites among the works I have created so far.”