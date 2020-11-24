Managing $ 73 Billion Assets Invested in Bitcoin

Listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, Pendal Group invested in Bitcoin futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. There are more than A $ 100 billion ($ 73.6 billion) in assets under the management of the company.

Vimal Gor, Pendal’s head of bonds, revenue and defense strategies, said the company is investing in Bitcoin futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the Australian Financial Review reported on Monday.

Referring to billionaires Paul Tudor Jones II and Stan Druckenmiller, who recently announced that they owned Bitcoin, Gor said:

“All the heavyweights in the hedge fund world are starting to support Bitcoin.”

Gor said that institutions that have so far avoided Bitcoin have taken action with customer demand.

The attractiveness of Bitcoin is based on the fact that declining returns amid aggressive quantitative expansion policies of central banks mean that government bonds are losing their attractiveness among high-net-worth individuals. According to Gor, as people turn to alternatives such as gold and crypto money, bonds will eventually turn into a “dead asset class”.

With the eventual digitalization of the economy triggered by this year’s global pandemic, Pendal Group executive stated that the global financial system will evolve as the cryptocurrency remains stable in the coming years.



