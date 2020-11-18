Managing $ 35 billion, the company takes action for Bitcoin

Mariner Wealth Advisors, which has $ 35 billion in assets under its management, has taken action to buy Bitcoin on behalf of its customers.

Mariner Wealth Advisors, which provides consultancy for a total of $ 35 billion in assets, has decided to cooperate with Eaglebrook, a crypto-focused investment firm, to enable its customers to access Bitcoin.

Regarding the issue, Eaglebrook stated that Mariner Wealth will utilize the company’s Bitcoin SMA (separately managed accounts) product to enable consultants to purchase Bitcoin on behalf of their clients who want to add the largest cryptocurrency to their portfolio.

“We expect greater demand”

Eaglebrook Advisors CEO Christopher King said in a statement on the subject:

“Thanks to our unique investment solution designed to meet the needs of companies such as Mariner Wealth Advisors, consultants will be able to buy Bitcoin on behalf of their customers. Obviously, we expect cryptocurrency adoption to increase, mature and receive greater demand.

With the recent rise in the price of Bitcoin, both investment firms and the legendary hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller and experienced investor Bill Miller have announced that they have started to take this train.

SkyBridge Capital, which manages assets worth $ 7.7 billion, according to the newly published US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) document; will invest in funds that enable access to digital assets:

“Mutual Funds can invest both in many assets known as altcoins and in ICOs known to have been fraudulent in the past, without any restrictions in terms of market value or technological features”



