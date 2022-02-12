Manager Announced: Big Cryptocurrency Event at Robinhood!

Robinhood executive announced the big news. Robinhood has already started to gradually launch cryptocurrency wallets…

Robinhood executive announces big cryptocurrency news

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Robinhood Chief Legal Officer Dan Gallagher expressed his great excitement about the ongoing rollout of cryptocurrency wallets, calling it a “big event” for Robinhood. Dan Gallagher adds the following to his comments on the subject:

The launch of crypto wallets is a big deal at Robinhood.

Robinhood introduced cryptocurrency wallets to the first 1,000 users in January during the beta testing phase of the feature. In late January, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus stated that the launch of crypto wallets is a huge deal for leading meme coins as it will provide additional use cases. Prior to this, Robinhood users could only buy DOGE to speculate about volatile price action, but the highly anticipated feature will make it possible to tip creators and buy products with meme coins.

Dan Gallagher states that the company is playing a “long game”!

Gallagher, a former commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, claimed that crypto is a “really important asset class” to watch out for, adding that regulators should not be too harsh on this. The legal executive also addressed Robinhood’s falling stock price during the interview, stating that the Menlo Park-based company is playing a “long game”.

Robinhood stock is down 84% since hitting an all-time high of $85 in early August as demand for meme stocks and crypto plummet. The company announced during its meeting last month that it will launch crypto trading for users outside the US. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev and other executives have stated that they will add more cryptocurrencies to the platform. But being a public company complicates the process. This is why the Shiba Inu community has been calling Robinhood to add meme coin for months to no avail.