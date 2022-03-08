Man Who Bought Pokemon Card with ‘Pandemic Support’ Loan Sentenced to Jail

The investigation launched against the man who appeared to have received a Pokemon card with a pandemic support loan in the past months has ended. The court sentenced the man to 3 years in prison and a hefty fine. The man was also from the card he bought.

With the increasing interest in collecting worldwide, especially the demand for Pokemon cards has reached extreme levels, we have heard many interesting things about these cards. Pokemon cards, which have even become the vegetation of Twitch for a while, have come to the fore in recent months with a man who bought cards with the help of money given in the pandemic.

A man in the US bought a Pokemon card with a large portion of the pandemic support loan he received for his workplace. The only card this man bought was worth $57,000. The man who did not use the loan for its intended purpose, on top of that, lied about the number of employees and annual income in the loan application. The man’s weeks-long trial has finally come to an end, and this man’s fate has been revealed.

3 years in prison, 3 years on parole, $85K loan repayment, $10,000 fine… Was it worth it?

Vinath Oudomsine, 31, who bought a rare Charizard Pokemon card for $57,000, has been sentenced to three years in prison, according to the US Justice Department’s decision. In addition, Oudomsine will be released on parole for 3 years after serving a jail sentence and will pay the $85,000 loan and $10,000 fine.

But what about that rare, first-edition, shadowless, holographic Charizard card, worth a whopping $57,789, in almost untouched condition? Oudomsine also agreed to hand over this card to the authorities. Thus, the total expense arising from this move of Oudomsine will exceed 152 thousand dollars.