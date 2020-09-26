Man Vandalizes Crucifix at Seminary in Texas

A man armed with a baseball bat broke through five glass doors and vandalized a crucifix. at the facilities of the Asunción Seminary of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, according to officials.

According to a statement from the Archdiocese of San Antonio, the incident occurred this Thursday at the seminary located in the 2600 block of West Woodlawn Street. A man was seen walking through the dormitory area around 10 p.m. and started breaking glass doors with a baseball bat.

After breaking the doors, he went to the area where a crucifix is located and covered his head with a shirt and broke one of his feet.

Officers arrived on the scene, but the suspect had already fled the scene.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The Police are investigating.



