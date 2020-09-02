Man Utd transferred Donny van de Beek from Ajax

Manchester United, the English Premier League team, added Donny van de Beek, a midfielder from the Netherlands’ Ajax team, to its squad.

Manchester United Club announced the signing of a 5 + 1 year contract with the 23-year-old Dutch footballer.

In the British press, it was claimed that Manchester United will pay a transfer fee of 40 million pounds, including bonuses for the transfer.

Van de Beek, who grew up in Ajax’s infrastructure, was promoted to the A team in 2015. Van de Beek, who played an important role in the success of Ajax in the 2018-2019 season, where they played in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, had a league and Dutch Cup victory with their team in the same season.

Van de Beek, who played 10 times in the Dutch National Team, played 37 games with Ajax last season and scored 10 goals.



