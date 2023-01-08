The projected squad for the League Cup quarter-final against Charlton Manchester United is complicated because we don’t know how Eric ten Haag will prioritize the game in relation to Saturday’s Premier League derby against Manchester City.

A Cup win would be fantastic for United’s morale, but a good performance in the derby is perhaps more important, especially after the “noisy neighbors” of the Reds beat them six times in October.

We think Ten Hag will choose a pretty strong side against Addicks, but will leave a few players in key positions.

Providing a new loaned goalkeeper Jack Butland may seem too risky, so we chose David de Gea in goal, although even that seems a bit risky after his gaffe against Everton.

Ten Hag can replace Diogo Dalot in the derby, so it is likely that Aaron Van Bissaka will be able to replace the right-back again.

Luke Shaw has seen a lot of football, and he could also be relied on against lower league opponents, and Tyrell Malasia is a capable assistant on the left flank of the defense.

Raphael Varane could also be kept in cotton wool, he will be replaced by either Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof, and Lisandro Martinez will start his first match after the World Cup.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen could also rest in midfield, but will Ten Hag trust Mcfred – Scott McTominay and Fred – in the big quarterfinals? The boss could hedge his bets by resting, say, Eriksen for Fred, who has performed well by coming on as a substitute in the last few games, but leaving Casemiro in the starting lineup and hoping to remove him at the beginning of the second half if all goes well. it’s going well.

Bruno Fernandes should also ideally rest, but given that Donny van de Beek wants to be absent in the long term, there are few options. So he could start too.

Ten Hag also talked about the need to restore Anthony Martial to full fitness, and therefore he may be suspended, since Marcus Rashford’s adrenaline is enough to support him. So he could replace the Frenchman at the top.

Alejandro Garnacho returned from the left, and Anthony from the right.

With all that in mind, here’s our projected XI for the game: