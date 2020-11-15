Man stabbed after “MAGA” march in favor of Trump

The pro-Donald Trump protest spun out of control, leaving several people injured and one man stabbed.

One person has been stabbed while supporters of the confrontation between President Donald Trump and counter-protesters after Saturday’s “MAGA Million March” in Washington D.C.

The victim was a man in his 20s, according to The Washington Post. He had been stabbed in the back and sent to the hospital with serious injuries. The stabbing occurred when a fight broke out between two large groups of people on 10th Street and New York Avenue NW at 8:30 p.m. local time, according to WRC-TV.

Although details about the incident are scant, Fire Department officials told WRC-TV that the fight was related to the protests. No information is yet available on a suspect. Newsweek contacted the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. to obtain information.

Various attacks in the march in favor of Donald Trump

The stabbing was far from the only violence at the event. WRC-TV’s Shomari Stone shared a video on Twitter that appears to show Trump supporters eating outside at a restaurant two blocks from the White House, when a crowd approaches and someone sets off a firework on diners.

Somagnews was informed that another incident involved a man yelling “Get out of here!” through a megaphone. He was pushed by another man, who was then surrounded and beaten until he fell to the ground in blood, according to WRC-TV.

Although the “Million MAGA March” was relatively peaceful during the day, tensions rose as night fell in the city. Clarence Williams of The Washington Post shared a video that appeared to show pro-Trump protesters lighting small fires at Freedom Plaza.

BREAKING 3 Trump supporters are eating outside at a restaurant, 2 blocks from the White House. 16th & K St. A large group confronts them. Someone throws what appears to be fireworks. Moments later, police push back a crowd that wants to confront Trump supporters: @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/B8NDOTE0MJ — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) November 14, 2020

The “Million MAGA March,” as it was called, was part of a series of pro-Trump rallies that took place, beginning Saturday morning at Freedom Plaza. The events included a “Stop the Steal” protest, referring to Trump’s repeated claims, made without evidence, that he was the rightful winner of the November 3 election, but fraud had interfered, turning former Vice President Joe Biden into President elect.

Groups such as the Proud Boys, a far-right group that the Southern Poverty Law Center considers a hate group, and the Oath Keepers and Three Percenters militias had a large presence at the rally. Speakers included Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor-Greene, a public supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory, and far-right figures Mike Cernovich and Jack Posobiec.

Although Donald Trump suggested on Friday that he might appear at the rally, he passed his supporters on Saturday morning and greeted them through the closed window. He did not stop or speak at the event.

A Trump supporter used a white PVC pipe to swing at counter protesters here at Black Lives Matter plaza after someone in the crowd swiped his red MAGA hat. Police have increased their presence and have made barriers with their bikes due to rising tension pic.twitter.com/kSXMRwhNoH — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) November 14, 2020

While the daytime protest was mostly peaceful, the Washington D.C. arrested 10 people on Saturday afternoon. Four of them were arrested for firearms violations and three were arrested for assault, including one who allegedly assaulted a police officer. Two others were arrested for disorderly conduct, and another was arrested for “not having a permit,” according to WRC-TV.



