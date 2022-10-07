Man Left with Life-changing Injuries after Liam Gallagher’s performance in Cardiff

A man has reportedly suffered a life-changing head injury following an alleged attack at a Liam Gallagher concert in Cardiff B5ay.

According to Wales Online, the man was subjected to a “serious attack” with injuries, as a result of which, according to detectives, he was hospitalized. Separately, a 28-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with a broken jaw after she was attacked shortly after a concert at a Tesco ATM.

A South Wales Police spokesman said police were appealing for help from anyone who may have witnessed the attack on the man between 9:30 and 22:00.

“Officers should speak to anyone who may have witnessed any part of this incident or may have video or cellphone footage of what happened,” they said.

Liam Gallagher will continue his tour in Abu Dhabi on October 29, and will travel to South America in November.

In other news, Gallagher recently shared his support for “king” Ian Brown after the Stone Roses vocalist’s decision to pursue a solo career.

Brown’s fans shared their anger after the singer played a sold-out show in Leeds (September 25) without the band. Gallagher’s theme began with Brown’s comparison to Sid Vicious a few days after the Leeds show, writing: “Ian Brown and Sid Vicious are the same in my opinion, long live punk.”

Asked by a fan if he had seen Brown’s “embarrassing performance,” Gallagher replied, “He’s never embarrassed, he’s the king.”

Meanwhile, Gallagher also recently confirmed that he is in talks with another former Stone Roses member, John Squire, about forming a supergroup, after teasing her for the first time in Knebworth this summer.

“There are talks about the amount. Maybe. But take your time,” Gallagher told Matt Wilkinson at Apple Music 1. “He’s my man, I love him. So if he has any tunes to sing, I’m that boy, buddy.”