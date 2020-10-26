Man carrying 780 pounds of marijuana arrested

Last Friday a man believed that the legalization of marijuana in California allowed him to openly transport 780 pounds of the plant in his trailer without any problem.

Deputy Gruppie from the Lancaster office of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department stopped the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck last Friday because he noticed a strong smell of marijuana was coming off the trailer.

The arrest took place at the intersection of 240th Street E and J-8 Avenue and after a brief inspection, Officer Gruppie discovered the cargo that the two men were carrying in the trailer without any effort to conceal the cargo.

On board the vehicle were two men who were arrested for transferring marijuana because they did not have a license.



